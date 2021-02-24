Government to organise a ceremony to welcome covid-19 vaccine today

Government has said it will organise a ceremony to welcome covid-19 vaccines later today Wednesday February 24.

Even though details are not provided about the kind of ceremony, it noted that the entire event would be televised live on Ghana Television (GTV) and the Ministry of Information's Facebook page

Ghana will receive the first batch of 600,000 AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra said the Minister for Health Designate, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, would lead government delegation to receive the vaccines at 0700 hours.

The statement is asking media houses interested in the coverage to pick the live feed from the two platforms, Ghana Television (GTV) and the Ministry of Information's Facebook page.

