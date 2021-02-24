Integrity is missing from our world - Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah

The founder and leader of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah has given some reasons why he thinks integrity is missing from the world.

According to him, integrity is "The ability to stay undivided. The ability to have strong ethical and moral principles and strictly following them no matter the provocation, no matter who is watching and who is not watching".

He continued, "Today, integrity is missing from the world because the more corrupt you are the more successful you become according to our carnal knowledge".

He added that "There is no amount of money or statute that can buy integrity away from somebody who values responsibility, accountability and positive outcome".

The prophet posited that "Integrity is your calling card for leadership position and evidence of your fear of God".

He cautioned believers that, "You shall realise that you're unworthy in the presence of men and also unworthy in the presence of God".

Situating his motivation message with a scripture, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah made reference to Micah 3:11 which says, "The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the Lord, and say, Is not the Lord among us? none evil can come upon us."

Explaining the above, he said, "The leaders of the nation and the judges dispense justice for the reward of money, likewise the men of God are also prophesying for money".

He added, "That is what we are facing in this perverse generation. Integrity where art thou?"

The head Pastor of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International stressed that Esau sold his birthright for lack of integrity. "He exchanged his birthright for food.

"David exchanged his integrity to become a murderer and an adulterous King when he lustfully looked at the nakedness of Bathsheba, the wife of Uriah and seduced and impregnated her".

He spoke to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on the Central Morning Show on GBC Radio Central today Tuesday, 23rd February, 2021 on the topic "Integrity".

He admonished all believers to uphold a life spiced with integrity. "Lack of integrity would cause you to sell your birthright".

He intimated, "Don't be like Esau whose appetite for food led him to exchange his integrity for instant gratification".

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah encouraged all people to stay the course and uphold integrity.

He posited that the God who rewards all those who do good shall reward them in due time.