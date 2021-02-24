ModernGhanalogo

It'll be difficult for me to legalise Okada – Says Transport Minister-designate

It’ll be difficult for me to legalise Okada – Says Transport Minister-designate
Transport Minister-designate, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah indicated that he may not be considering the subject of legalising the okada business in his second term in office.

He said this when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

“We will not be able to legalise okada today because the numbers are not pointing in the direction that we should. Also, considering the fact that enforcement is a problem in this country. Based on the current information on the grounds, it will be difficult for me to spearhead the legalisation of okada.”

This debate on the legalisation of okada was largely discussed within the media space after the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate for the 2020 polls promised to legalise the business if voted into power.

While some criticized him over the idea, saying that it is populist and would cause more harm than good, others defended it, citing the job creation prospects of the operations.

The Bureau of Public Safety, for instance, demanded details of how the commercial use of motorcycles would be regulated.

The Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) pledged their support for Mr.Mahama’s candidature.

The government on the other hand described the operationalization of okada in the country as a “risky business” , Dr. Bawumia announced the government's proposed alternative to offer new cars to the operators on a lease basis in order for them to carry out their activities in a much safer manner.

---citinewsroom

