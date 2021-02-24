Implore on Parliament for policies to punish homosexuals — Bishop Adu to government

Listen to article

Founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel located at Kumasi-Sokoban Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu has stressed the need for the government to as a matter of national interest, implore the lawmakers to immediately meet and come out with strict measures deal with homosexuals in the country.

In an exclusive telephone interview with the Modernghana News today, Bishop Adu condemned persons who are in connivance with some faceless foreigners to push LGBTQI into the country.

According to him, the activities of the LGBTQI are contrary to the religious, custom and traditional values as well as the laws of the country.

Against this background, the clergy urges the National Security operatives to fish out the culprits who behind the gay practice and close them down their office and meeting places.

Bishop Adu noted that for the fact that there are lot of allegations and controversies surrounding whether or not, the LGBTQI office must be made known to avoid doubts whether it has indeed been close down or not.

This, Bishop Dr Adu reiterated, will give Ghanaians the confidence and assurance that government is acting to clampdown the promoters pf LGBTQI in the country, insisting that without proven evidence, government quest to pursue these criminals would be in vain.

The man of God also advised journalists to intensify investigations and volunteer information that could help government to fish out homosexuals in the country.

The Bishop calls on individuals, religious bodies, traditional authorities and all sound-minded citizens to prevail on the government to come out with punitive measures that could discourage such activities in the country.

He said the act of gayism, homosexuality, lesbianism among others cannot in any way be a concern of human rights since the practice is condemnatory before God and the laws of the country.

"How on earth can a mortal man introduces marriage of equal sex in the society, while at a glance, there is a law which even disallows husbands from having sex with their wives when the wives hardly give mandate and described it as rape."

Bishop Adu indicated that if President Nana Akufo-Addo wants to leave an envious legacy for the future generation to emulate after his exit, he should therefore use everything within his powers to stop the activities of homosexuals in the country.