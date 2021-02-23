ModernGhanalogo

23.02.2021 Education

Bosome Freho MP launches A.D Boateng Education Fund to help needy students

By Evans Boateng
Bosome Freho MP Akwasi Darko BoatengBosome Freho MP Akwasi Darko Boateng
Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosome Freho Constituency in the Ashanti Region Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng has launched what he calls the A.D. Boateng Education Savings Fund to support brilliant but needy students in the constituency.

According to the MP, the move forms part of concerted efforts under his agenda to help underprivileged students gain higher education.

The legislator believes the A.D Boateng Education savings fund is a scholarship scheme to provide financial support to brilliant but needy students in the Bosome Freho Constituency.

“In the Bosome Freho Constituency, many students face a lot of financial challenges so I am making it a core mandate to ensure that every student gets easy access to tertiary education regardless of his or her financial status. It is, for this reason, I will mobilize funds every year to support qualified students,” he explained.

Hon Akwasi Darko Boateng in his quest to help brilliant students but needy gave GHS30,000 as seed money.

A five-member management committee has been inaugurated to see to it that the project commences in September 2021.

He, therefore, asked all and sundry to contribute to help the needy also reach a higher level in education.

The chairman of the management committee is an Assemblies of God head pastor, Rev. Frank Nkansah of Peace Chapel A/G.

The constituency executives revealed that they distributed 20,000 nose masks, 40,000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 1,500 school uniforms to JHS students, prior to the elections, many hair driers, shaving machines, cutlasses, and Wellington boots, buckets, floor mats, mosquito nets, and coils, and sewing machines.

The executives added that they are currently distributing 130 sewing machines to technical and vocational schools (2) in Bosome Freho constituency.

The member of parliament is currently embarking on a Thank You tour in the Bosome Freho constituency together with the entire NPP executives to show appreciation to the electorates which he has also distributed personal protective equipments such as nose masks, hand sanitizers to the various communities to help fight the Covid 19 pandemic.

He also advised them to adhere to the various safety protocols that the president through the Ghana Health Service has put in place.

