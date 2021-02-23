I'm gay, I've accepted it — Former Metro TV journalist Ignatius Annor reveals

Listen to article

A former Metro TV journalist, Ignatius Annor has disclosed that not only is he an activist for the rights of Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) but a gay himself.

The Ghanaian journalist now working with Euro News revealed while speaking on the PM Express show on Joy News.

Ignatius Annor said, “in the past, I had denied the fact that I was gay. I did that because of the fear of losing my career.

“At the time, I practised Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years, and being on TV and being ousted brought a lot of pain to my life.”

Opening up more, Ignatius Annor shared that it was difficult to land a job in the past after he had returned from the UK with a Masters degree due to stigmatization.

“This is going to be the very first time, using your medium, to say that not only am I an activist for the rights of African Sexual Minorities [LGBTQ+] but I am gay; it is the truth that I have accepted, it is the truth that I will live by.

“Because I was ousted as a gay person and obviously, I denied because I was afraid of losing my job and also for the fear of what would happen to me personally,” he added.

According to the former Metro TV journalist, the reaction of her mom after he told her about being gay caused him a lot of pain.

He narrated, “She looked me in the eye and said to me just because, according to her, at the time that she was listening to a preacher on the radio talking about how demonic it is to be a man and have love for your fellow man or be a woman and have love for your fellow woman and so, she was going to pray to cast out that demon away from me.

“That was not her idea; it was what [had] been repeatedly fed into the minds of people. So, my mom, three years ago was not accepting of it. I remember the following day, she came to say, ‘I have not been able to sleep because of what you told me and I could feel her pain because she thought I was going to put my life in danger for what others are facing particularly being a TV person and being suspected of being gay and not openly saying it.

“I remember telling her she should forget I said that to her. I said that so that she could have the peace that she needs but at 32 years old today, I have lived a life of lies; I have lived a double life and no human being deserves to do that and to have accepted that truth and live the freedom that I live today, I am a very content person today.”

In recent weeks where the LGBT community in Ghana has come under pressure, Ignatius Annor wants Ghanaians to see LGBT people as humans who also deserve to live and be happy.

“I want Ghanaians to have an honest conversation about people who live in your family, people who are your brothers and sisters, and see that these are human beings that deserve to have the very life you have and... to be free and go about their normal activity,” he shared.