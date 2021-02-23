ModernGhanalogo

23.02.2021 Social News

Hunting down, punishing LGBTQ+ advocates serious violation of our 1992 Constitution - Mahama Ayariga

The opposition Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Hon. Mahama Ayariga says hunting down and punishing people who advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in the country amount to serious violation of the 1992 constitution.

According to the former Youth and Sports Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, it is not an offense to be campaigning for what is not accepted or criminalized in the country to be decriminalized.

He is of a firm believe that no persons in the country should be regarded criminals and dealt with as such just because of their strong demand for a legal and social recognition of what the constitution as well as the society frown upon.

"If it is people just advocating that this is something they believe should not be criminalized and made an offense and seeking some more positive outlook in terms of Ghanaian population, lawmakers etc so that the law can be reformed; then to shut them off, to punish them, to hunt them down is a serious violation of our constitution," Hon Ayariga said Tuesday, February 23, 2021 on GhOne Today.

He continued, "...And I [Mahama Ayariga] form a group and the group embarks on an advocacy to see if we can convince the rest of Ghanaians that it [LGBTQ activities] shouldn't be an offense and to see if we can convince legislators that it shouldn't be an offense...that advocacy itself is not criminal, it's perfectly legitimate in the country."

Meanwhile the recently opened LGBTQ Rights Ghana office in Accra has been shutdown on the orders of President Akufo-Addo following a national uproar.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

