Seek Technical And Vocational Education for your kids---Acting TVET Director​​​​​​​

A Former Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), USA branch, and former Executive Director For COTVET now the Acting Director-General of the Commission for TVET (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah has advised parents and guardians to make it a necessity to guide their children to acquire technical education as that will guarantee an instant employment opportunity after school.

He said pursuing technical training does not prevent one from achieving academic excellence adding one can pursue general education in furtherance at tertiary level whiles working for income due to Technical and vocational skills acquired at the basic and secondary stages.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah made the pronouncements during an interview on CruzFM Kokrokoo Morning show annex with SK De Broadcaster on Friday, February 20, 2021, explaining government plans for advancement and improvement of technical education in Ghana.

‘’Since independence, the number of students who pursue technical education has been far fewer than those on the general education. I’m urging parents to select technical and vocational schools for their wards in the upcoming coming SHS placement exercise’’, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah advised.

According to him, the government is rolling out plans for the establishment of more technical institutions including Akumadan in the Offinso North as the sector is much prioritized by the government. ‘’in no time, the Akumadan share of the project would be inaugurated’’, he assured adding that land site for the project in Akumadan has already been secured, by courtesy of Chief of Akumadan Nana Boakye Akuamoah II.

The CTVET boss emphasized the need for people of Offinso North and Ghanaians, in general, to embrace technical and vocational education, elaborating its meritorious impacts on one’s life and the country’s economy at large.

He also disclosed governments resolve to absolve fees for technical education at the secondary level.

The yet to be accomplished facility which would be accessible to all across the country will run programs like food processing, autotronics, thermotronics, coding, and others within the district is in place under his stewardship.

---Cruz Newsroom