ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 Education

Seek Technical And Vocational Education for your kids---Acting TVET Director​​​​​​​

Seek Technical And Vocational Education for your kids---Acting TVET Director​​​​​​​
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A Former Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), USA branch, and former Executive Director For COTVET now the Acting Director-General of the Commission for TVET (CTVET), Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah has advised parents and guardians to make it a necessity to guide their children to acquire technical education as that will guarantee an instant employment opportunity after school.

He said pursuing technical training does not prevent one from achieving academic excellence adding one can pursue general education in furtherance at tertiary level whiles working for income due to Technical and vocational skills acquired at the basic and secondary stages.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah made the pronouncements during an interview on CruzFM Kokrokoo Morning show annex with SK De Broadcaster on Friday, February 20, 2021, explaining government plans for advancement and improvement of technical education in Ghana.

‘’Since independence, the number of students who pursue technical education has been far fewer than those on the general education. I’m urging parents to select technical and vocational schools for their wards in the upcoming coming SHS placement exercise’’, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah advised.

According to him, the government is rolling out plans for the establishment of more technical institutions including Akumadan in the Offinso North as the sector is much prioritized by the government. ‘’in no time, the Akumadan share of the project would be inaugurated’’, he assured adding that land site for the project in Akumadan has already been secured, by courtesy of Chief of Akumadan Nana Boakye Akuamoah II.

The CTVET boss emphasized the need for people of Offinso North and Ghanaians, in general, to embrace technical and vocational education, elaborating its meritorious impacts on one’s life and the country’s economy at large.

He also disclosed governments resolve to absolve fees for technical education at the secondary level.

The yet to be accomplished facility which would be accessible to all across the country will run programs like food processing, autotronics, thermotronics, coding, and others within the district is in place under his stewardship.

---Cruz Newsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Education
Modern Ghana Links
V/R: Most parents who owe us have withdrawn their wards to public schools — Private schools as they appeal to gov't for stimulus package
22.02.2021 | Education
Warn private school owners for over-loading school buses – MTTD told
22.02.2021 | Education
Over 3,700 qualified students denied admission into Accra College of Education
20.02.2021 | Education
WAEC releases 2020 Nov/Dec results; withholds 401 candidates results
19.02.2021 | Education
Covid-19:Teachers deserve reward for commitment too, not only nurses — Akatsi South GNAT to government
19.02.2021 | Education
KNUST Alumni of North America Donates computers to KNUST Library
18.02.2021 | Education
MTN donates PPE to Senior High Schools to fight covid-19
17.02.2021 | Education
SHS placement list to be released on Sunday – GES
17.02.2021 | Education
Agona SDA College of Education advancing its ICT and online learning mode
17.02.2021 | Education
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Former Chairman of GRA Board reported dead
4 hours ago

We don’t want to open the Pandora’s Box – Chief Justice on d...
6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line