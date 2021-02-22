ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 Regional News

Sissala West: MP goes on a 'Thank You Tour' of his constituency

Sissala West: MP goes on a 'Thank You Tour' of his constituency
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Honourable Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala West Constituency, Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has toured his constituency to thank his constituents for voting for him in the December 2020 parliamentary elections.

Among the communities, he visited was Kandia where he assured the constituents of his ever readiness to help develop the community and the constituency at large.

The people who were visibly excited at the visit of the MP demonstrated deep appreciation and assured him of their unflinching support at any time.

The MP also visited the district capital to familiarize himself with the workings of some of the state institutions.

He seized the opportunity to formally introduce himself to the staff of these institutions and assured them of incentive packages that would make them deliver on their mandate.

Officers of the various institutions expressed gratitude to the MP for the visit. To some of them, it was a rare opportunity presented to them to meet with their lawmaker and they appreciated it very much. They also indicated their readiness to work with the MP to enable him to realize his developmental vision for the constituency.

Hon Adams Sukparu acknowledged the deprived nature of some of the communities in the district and said he would need the collaboration and contributions of each of the stakeholders for the needed development to come. He said his doors are always open to them at all times and he will respond when called upon.

He entreated them not to hesitate to let him know of any challenge that hinders their work.

Other institutions in the constituency that Hon. Adams Sukparu visited include the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Education Service (GES), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the District Assembly, the Youth Authority, and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

He also visited the Landlord of Gwollu and his people to appreciate the support rendered him throughout his campaign to become an MP. He asked for their continuous support to help bring development to the area.

222202190017-8dt2wkivvq-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.22-pm-1.jpeg

222202190017-0eu2xkjwwr-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.22-pm.jpeg

222202190018-rvmxpcb553-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.20-pm.jpeg

222202190018-1i830o4bau-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.19-pm-1.jpeg

222202190019-n6iul8w331-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.18-pm.jpeg

222202190021-vaqdthgssn-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.17-pm.jpeg

222202190021-0g730m4yxt-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.16-pm.jpeg

222202190022-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2021-02-22-at-7.09.15-pm.jpeg

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
DCE Appointment: Fanteakwa North youth protest against traditional council's nominee
22.02.2021 | Regional News
First Ghana Police Woman, Rosemond Asiama dies at age 91
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Government committed to decentralization and rural development---Hon. Naana Eyiah
22.02.2021 | Regional News
You are responsible for what you become---EPUC President Prof. Bakah
22.02.2021 | Regional News
Give full mandate to District Assemblies to punish Covid-19 offenders — Asokore Mampong Assemblyman
20.02.2021 | Regional News
Accra: EU donates 25 Handwashing stations and 100 waste bins to Schools
20.02.2021 | Regional News
Voiceless Media profiles Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, Upper West Regional Minister
19.02.2021 | Regional News
NLA shuts down illegal Short Code of Alpha Lotto Limited
19.02.2021 | Regional News
Don't pick passengers who are without nose masks—Olumanba to commercial drivers
18.02.2021 | Regional News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Former Chairman of GRA Board reported dead
3 hours ago

We don’t want to open the Pandora’s Box – Chief Justice on d...
5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line