Two girls found dead in galamsey pit at Denkyira Dominase

Two girls, Akua Boahemaa, 14, and Baaba Mensah, 10, have been found dead at an abandoned galamsey pit at the outskirt of Denkyira Dominase in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

According to information gathered by this portal, the body of the late Akua Boahemaa was retrieved by local drivers in the Dominase area.

The Elders of the Denkyira Dominase traditional area were later notified after another body identified as Baaba Mensah has was found in the same area.

Assemblyman of the area Benjamin Mensah who confirmed the incident to the media, said the late Baaba Mensah was partially decomposed when they retrieved her body from the mining site.

“ I was phoned by a friend that they have seen a person fallen in the pit near the town so I drew the attention of the residents in the town, upon reaching the scene we saw a girl of about fourteen years lying dead in the water,” he said.

He added “later around 10:30 am the same morning, another body was found ten years dead in the same pit, which was partially decomposed bringing the death toll to two”.

According to Mr. Mensah, the incident was reported to the Dominase Police Command, and that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Dominase Hospital morgue.

The police in the area are yet to ascertain the circumstance surrounding the death of the two girls though locals say they may have slipped and fallen in the galamsey pit while returning home.

---DGN online