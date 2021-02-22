LGBTQI Office: 87% of Ghanaians want it shut down – Latest Survey

Listen to article

A survey conducted by the Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) has revealed that 87 percent of Ghanaians are kicking against the activities of LGBTQIs in the country.

It noted that 90% of Muslims in the country are against allowing LGBTQIs to hold public meetings and Christians follow closely with 87% of them holding the same view.

About 73% of Traditionalists are also against allowing LGBTQIs public meetings and about 33% of Atheists hold the same view.

However, about 19% of the people of the Volta Region think differently saying they should be allowed to hold public meetings.

The survey revealed that aside from corruption, homosexuality is the next item Ghanaians detest.

“A significant number of Ghanaians (87%) are against allowing LGBTI persons holding public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues. Ninety-one percent of Moslems are against allowing LGBTIs holding public meetings; Christians (87%), Traditionalists (73.1%); and Atheists (33.3%). Respondents in the Volta Region had the highest approval (19.4%) allowing LBTIs to hold public meetings to discuss LGBTI issues.

“More than 97% of Ghanaians are aware the Police has a responsibility to protect every citizen against mob injustice, and “strongly agree” or “agree” by 94% that any person who engages in mob activity should be brought to justice. However, 20% “strongly disagree” or “disagree” that the Police has a responsibility to protect LGBTI people against mob injustice,” the survey revealed.

Most Ghanaians, according to the survey promote homophobia against LGBTQIs 36% think they should be discriminated against in job search and religious associations and more than 54% of Ghanaians want students perceived to be LGBTQI expelled from school.

“More than 75% of Ghanaians applaud homophobic statements by state officials, religious leaders, or influential people in society. Only 24.5% say homophobic statements should be condemned. Thirty-six per cent of Ghanaians are of the opinion that LGBTIs should be discriminated against in job search, religious association (10%), and public appointments (9.16%). More than 54% of Ghanaians say expelling students perceived to be LGBTI should be promoted”.

The opening of a community office space by LGBT+Rights Ghana has sparked controversy in the country with some individuals and groups calling for the closure of such an office.

The Catholic Bishops Conference called on the President and Parliament to act quickly shut it down. They also want the President to make a unambiguous public statement on the matter.