ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 Headlines

Covid-19: First batch of vaccines to arrive today

Covid-19: First batch of vaccines to arrive today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana is expected to take delivery of its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines later today.

The Minister for Information-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said.

In brief comments at the Conference and Donor Presentation for the Sustainable Development of Yendi Municipal Hospital on Sunday, he noted that he was at the programme “though I have another engagement on our COVID-19 vaccines that are arriving early [Monday] morning.”

The Food and Drugs Authority has approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use in Ghana.

The government has also considered Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The government has already indicated that it had plans to purchase 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca by the end of February.

The vaccine rollout has been earmarked for between March and October.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah earlier confirmed that some government officials will be taking the vaccine publicly as a way of instilling confidence in the process.

There will also be public sensitisation campaigns by the Local Government Service, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, National Commission for Civic Education and Information Services Department to educate the public on the vaccination.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions will receive priority in the rollout because of the prevalence of infection in these areas, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana has had 80,253 cases of the virus and 577 deaths.

The country currently has 6,658 active cases of infection, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
LGBTQI Office: 87% of Ghanaians want it shut down – Latest Survey
22.02.2021 | Headlines
Another Church Disaster: Uncompleted building collapses, one in critical condition in Volta Region
22.02.2021 | Headlines
J.A Kuffour SHS completed, ready for admission
21.02.2021 | Headlines
Covid-19: Savelugu Hospital closed down after 64 workers tested positive
21.02.2021 | Headlines
Deputy Clerk of Parliament Robert Apodolla reported dead
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Your fundamental errors caused miscarriage of justice – Mahama writes to Supreme Court
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Issue a message of repentance and stop instigating hate against LGBTI – Group tells Catholic Bishops
21.02.2021 | Headlines
Group run to UN to intervene in 'bias' Supreme Court election petition hearing
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Election petition: You 'erred' in refusing my case reopening application – Mahama to SC
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Herbal medicine producers want government support for resear...
55 minutes ago

Fire guts Sunyani Municipal primary school
55 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line