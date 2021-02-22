ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.02.2021 General News

Hon. Chinnia donates to Sissala East Education Office

Hon. Chinnia donates to Sissala East Education Office
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Member of Parliament for the Sissala East constituency of the Upper West region, Hon. Issahaku Amidu Chinnia has donated some four brand new car tyres to fix a broken-down vehicle of the Municipal Education Directorate to ensure effective monitoring and supervision.

The cost of the tyres which stood at Ghc5000 also came with the payment of Ghc5000 by Hon Issahaku Chinnia which was debt accrued from the maintenance of the vehicle for some time now.

The gesture of the Member of Parliament was to encourage the supervision of schools in the Municipality to promote effective teaching and learning.

The Municipal Education Director, who received the items on behalf of the Directorate thanked Hon Chinnia for his gesture and stated that it was both inspiring and motivating to them.

The Director promised to take personal care of the vehicle to ensure that it is used to enhanced educational activities in the area for the benefit of the Municipality.

Hon Issahaku Amidu Chinnia, has made education at every sector in the constituency and Municipality one of his topmost priorities and his intervention was to lend credence to his commitment to the promotion of education in the area.

222202144013-0e72xlkwwr-whatsapp-image-2021-02-21-at-4.57.40-pm.jpeg

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
I want to leave a lasting legacy as Gender Minister – Adwoa Safo
21.02.2021 | General News
STU students introduced to International Facility Management Association
20.02.2021 | General News
Lecturers asked to sack students' dressing provocatively - Ho Technical University
19.02.2021 | General News
Ejisu MP commends BoG for prompt response on crowdfunding
19.02.2021 | General News
We should consider banning excavators to fight galamsey – Environment minister-designate
19.02.2021 | General News
Gov't will strategise to rid chilldren off e-waste dumpsites – Environment Minister-designate
19.02.2021 | General News
Tema Metro Assembly inaugurates two sub-metropolitan district councils
19.02.2021 | General News
Joe Ghartey eulogises late CEO of Ghana Railway Development Authority
19.02.2021 | General News
ECOWAS Ministers for Justice, Foreign Affairs meet in Accra
19.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Wa: How 13- year-old twin brothers who never saw their fathe...
2 hours ago

V/R: Most parents who owe us have withdrawn their wards to p...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line