Witchcraft cannot be exorcised, any Pastor can challenge me — Osofo Ogyam 1

The founder and leader of the Hands of God Power Ministry International, Osɔfo Emmanuel aka Ogyam 1 has explained why witchcraft cannot be exorcised.

He noted that, "witchcraft spirit is part of the person's spirit so it can never be exorcised from the person who has witchcraft. But, you can only prevent one from using the witchcraft to destroy others or to cause havoc".

Explaining further, he said any good spiritualist can investigate about the witch or wizard and know what to apply to render the witchcraft impotent or powerless.

"I can only spiritually delete the memory of the witch or wizard. It is like formatting a pen drive or a computer. When the formatting is done, everything is erased from the machine and new things are put on.

"This leaves the person who has the witchcraft no traces of past actions and additionally with the application of the antidote that suppresses their power, the witch or wizard is rendered impotent or powerless," he intimated.

When asked how come most pastors claim to have exorcised witchcraft from someone, Ogyam 1 intimated that, "It is a plain lie for any pastor to make such claims. Witchcraft cannot be exorcised from anyone but one can only reduce the potency of witchcraft. Any Pastor who thinks otherwise can come and challenge me."

Ogyam 1 was speaking on 'About Life' programme on GBC Radio Central hosted by D.C. Kwame Kwakye on Sunday, 21st February, 2021 on the topic "How does one get witchcraft?"

According to him, being a witch or wizard is like being a king or queen. "The way the process of destooling a king is difficult, same way to exorcise witchcraft is very difficult".

He advises people to be careful and not be deceived by anyone who claims to have exorcised witchcraft or witchcraft is exorcisable.

"It is not possible and those spreading those lies and those also who believe in such things must stop from today," he emphasised.