21.02.2021 Social News

Assin South MP calls for immediate closure of LGBTQI office in Ghana

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev. Ntim Fordjour has called on the National Security to close immediately close down the recently opened LGBTQI resource centre in Ghana.

Mr. Fordjour said Ghana views lesbianism, homosexuality, bestiality and other related practices of LGBTQI as an “abomination and utterly abhorred” hence must not be encouraged in the country.

According to him, Ghana has “since pre-colonial era had always upheld a culture of morality and decency and within our cultural and traditional contexts.”

“I strongly urge the national security apparatus to take urgent steps to CLOSE DOWN the LGBTQI resource center in Ghana with immediate effect and prosecute the perpetrators accordingly.”

The Assin South legislator added he believes that activities of LGBTQIs in Ghana are due to pressures from the western world and that must be resisted as long as they continue.

“The influence of the west on our society relating to LGBTQI infiltrations remain an age-old pressure, which must be resisted as long as the pressure shows no indication of abating.”

The opening of the LGBTQI center in an unknown location in Ghana has recently generated public conversations with some calling on the government to close it down, claiming that it will serve interests that are abhorrent to culture and values of the country while others have insisted that the rights of LGBTQIs must be protected and as anyone else.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference has also called on president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo to close down the facility

The Conference insisted that though the church respects the human rights of homosexuals, it frowns upon acts of homosexuality.

“We also call on the Government of Ghana to close down the LGBTQI office space that was recently opened in Accra,” it said in a statement.

—citinewsroom

