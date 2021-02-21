J.A Kufuor SHS completed, ready for admission

A new school, J.A Kufuor Senior High School has been completed and ready for use.

The school is located in Sokoban in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region.

All structures have been put in place for the 2020/2021 placement.

A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to the National Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (FSHS) at the Ministry of Education and the Computerised School selection and Placement System (CSSPS) to take note and update their system.

According to the statement, the shool will run three courses such as Business, General Arts and Home Economics.

The school will be added to the public system as Day/Boarding school, the statement noted.

President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of Senior High and Technical School named after the second President of the 4th Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor.

With the school set to be completed in ten (10) months, the President commended the Ministry of Education for this admirable gesture of constructing and naming the school after the former President in his hometown of Dabaa.

The event took place on December 1, 2019 in the Ashanti Region.