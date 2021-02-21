ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.02.2021 Social News

Covid-19 kills Senior Police Officer

Covid-19 kills Senior Police Officer
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Senior Police Officer who doubles as Public Health Practitioner, Chief Superintendent Micheal Vierra has reported dead.

His death is reported to have resulted from Coronavirus complications.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the police officer died on February 19, 2021, at the International Maritime Hospital, Tema.

The Police officer, sources say, had lost his wife recently and was making arrangements for her burial.

The late C/Supt Micheal Vierra adds to the list of top Ghanaian personalities who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the country.

Currently, Ghana has recorded Covid-19 cases of 79,655, with 72,516 recoveries and 572 deaths.

—DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Assin South MP calls for immediate closure of LGBTQI office in Ghana
21.02.2021 | Social News
Three die in car crash at Gomoa Okyereko junction
21.02.2021 | Social News
Ho Central Mosque closed down over Imam's position brawl
21.02.2021 | Social News
Mosquito nets not for gardening — Medical Entomologist
21.02.2021 | Social News
Upper East: Maintain prevailing peace in Bawku — IGP encourages police
21.02.2021 | Social News
Fight between two brothers caused the death of a farmer
21.02.2021 | Social News
The story of Mr. Otu and the changes brought into his life as a result of Nana Addo’s policy for Persons With Disability
20.02.2021 | Social News
A/R: Namon Sec/Tech staff arrested over GHS244K recruitment scam
20.02.2021 | Social News
Anlo Traditional Council deny apologising to Akufo-Addo over Rawlings funeral confusion
20.02.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

J.A Kufuor SHS completed, ready for admission
58 minutes ago

Upper East: Maintain prevailing peace in Bawku — IGP encoura...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line