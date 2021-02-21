Covid-19 kills Senior Police Officer

A Senior Police Officer who doubles as Public Health Practitioner, Chief Superintendent Micheal Vierra has reported dead.

His death is reported to have resulted from Coronavirus complications.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the police officer died on February 19, 2021, at the International Maritime Hospital, Tema.

The Police officer, sources say, had lost his wife recently and was making arrangements for her burial.

The late C/Supt Micheal Vierra adds to the list of top Ghanaian personalities who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the country.

Currently, Ghana has recorded Covid-19 cases of 79,655, with 72,516 recoveries and 572 deaths.

—DGN online