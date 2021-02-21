Coronavirus: 9 more die, death toll now 577

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded nine more deaths related to Covid-19.

This pushes the total number of fatalities to 577 from the previous 568.

In its latest case management update, the health authority also recorded 1,088 new Covid-19 cases bringing the active case count to 6,650.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 73,018 with a total of 80,253 confirmed cases as at yesterday.

Out of the total number of active cases, 113 patients are in severe condition while 29

others are in critical condition.