Avoid women who whenever there is misunderstanding, her friends WhatsApp status will showcase it to everyone — Pastor Elvis Agyemang

The leader and founder of the Grace Mountain Church, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has cautioned men about some traits that when they see in a woman should think twice about her.

He said women who gossip a lot about their fellow women are described as okro mouths who cannot keep secrets in marriages.

"One of the traits that women exhibit which has made most men regret marrying those women are those who don't know how to keep secrets. A woman who doesn't know how to keep a man's secret is a dangerous one and you must be careful".

He added another important trait in a woman that must be a concern for men are those who always have a friend who knows everything about her marriage inside out.

Narrating a personal encounter to his church members, Pastor Elvis said, one day a lady visited him at his office to complain about something she felt wasn't going well in their marriage.

According to the Pastor, the woman told him that her friend she came with can tell him the issues in their marriage better.

"I was shocked and asked her friend to leave our presence. When she left I told this married woman that, she is the problem why the marriage isn't working. Who told you men like such things? Your husband would never like you if he knows this is your character," he stated.

The Grace Mountain Church leader cautioned men to be very wary of women who when misunderstanding occur in their marriages, about eight or more of her friends would call to talk to him about their problem. "Such a woman is dangerous, run away".

In addition, he said, one thing a man can use to know that, his lady talks too much is, "as soon as a problem crops up in the relationship, just check the WhatsApp status of her friends and you shall find that, their post has something to do with the problem between you and your fiance. Such a woman would not help you".

"If you follow beauty and go for any woman at all then, the two of you shall suffer. There are women who are not talkatives and before they talk, they know who they are talking to".

He said this to his congregants in a sermon on his official Facebook page called "Pastor Agyemang Elvis".

According to him, men should not be scared but the choices they make can make or unmake them.

He admonishes young men to stop being the obsession with beautiful women with fat ass and rather settle on those who will never forsake them in good or bad times.

"Am not scaring men about women, but, if the men are careful, they will find good women to marry. There are women who before they open their mouths, then it means the matter has become too much and not the ones who talk at the least of things. Often listen to the talks of women and you can tell the kind of attitude she will exhibit."