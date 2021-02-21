Most married women connive with some pastors to make false prophecies to scare their husbands, destroy them — Pastor Elvis Agyemang reveals

Pastor Elvis Agyemang who is the founder and leader of the Grace Mountain Church has revealed that some women excessiveness with some men of God end up destroying their husbands.

He said a desperate women who jump from prophet to prophet end up conniving with them to deliberately make false prophecies in the presence of their husbands just to scare them to do things in their favour.

According to him, such women end up destroying their husbands knowing or unknowingly.

"Some women don't have shame and are not afraid of themselves to connive with a pastor against their husbands. They normally come and tell you the pastor to prophecy about something to the husband or tell their husband that God said this or that just to scare their husbands about something in the woman's favour. This has happened to me several times," he revealed.

He added that satanic manipulative women are those when your are not careful, can draw you into their problems and implicate you.

"So the next time something happens in the marriage, then, the lady would refer to what the pastor is purported to have told her about the husband and that makes the men have a negative impression about the pastor.

"Sometimes, such things are not true and makes the men have a disaffection for the pastor and also stop coming to church.

"There are women who want to have their way in everything and can lie against a pastor, or a church leader or use their father's or mother's name to say something just to have their way," he posited.

He made this revelations in his church in a video on his official Facebook page called Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

According to him, every woman wants money but, the penchant by which some women want the money can be described as evil.

Referencing the Bible, he indicated that Sampson loved Delilah but the Philistines came to Delilah and asked her to find out Sampson's secret and all the elders would give her eleven pieces of silver.

He stressed that a woman who Sampson loved never declined the offer from the Philistines. "If the woman you're walking with loves money more than anything, you shall die early, so flee. The day hardships will crop up in the marriage, no amount of prayer can save that marriage".

The man of God intimated, "woman who loves money, doesn't care where the money comes from and spends it anyhow and never bothers to ask where the money comes from. Such woman is dangerous."