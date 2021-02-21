I want to leave a lasting legacy as Gender Minister – Adwoa Safo

Listen to article

The Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Sarah Adwoa Safo has assured that she intends to leave a lasting legacy at the Ministry by impacting the lives of the most vulnerable in society, especially women, children and persons with disability - when approved by Parliament.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, she would leave no stone unturned in closing up the gender gap, safeguarding the future of children and harmonizing social protection interventions to better target the vulnerable and the excluded.

In a message posted on her facebook wall after appearing before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, Hon. Adwoa Safo affirmed her commitment to promote the rights, empowerment and full participation of the persons with disability [who constitute about 10% of Ghana’s population] in national development.

"When approved by Parliament, by the end of my tenure Persons with disability would have been properly socially integrated with respect for the fulfilment of their rights and empowerment and full participation in National Development".

The Gender Minister is expected to lead the Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation of Gender, Children and Social Protection issues in line with Government policies and programmes.

The former Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament will obviously have an uphill task in managing one of the largest and most sensitive ministries.

Adwoa Safo's firm belief in social justice, accountability and human empowerment makes her very fit for the purpose.

Much is expected of her to build on the good legacies of her predecessors Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison and Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba to ensure the scaling up of the LEAP programme and the Ghana School Feeding Programme in particular to impact many lives.

However, the Gender Minister-designate says she looks forward to the approval of Parliament to enable her to take the requisite steps towards the development of issues relating to Gender, Children and Social Protection in Ghana.

