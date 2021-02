Listen to article

Deputy clerk of Ghana's Parliament Robert Apodolla is reported dead.

Reports say he died after a short illness on Friday, February 19, 2021.

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak announced in a Facebook post.

He said, "Parliament of Ghana has lost one of its unsung icons, a dedicated servant of parliament who knew his work inside out, and discharged his duties diligently.”

Read full post below: