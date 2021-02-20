ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
20.02.2021 Social News

N/R: Two die, several others injured in car crash on Yendi-Tamale road

Two people died on the spot and several others sustained various degrees of injury when a Masloc-branded minibus and a saloon car collided on Saturday morning at Kpelgini on the Yendi-Tamale road in the Northern Region.

Reports said the saloon car attempted to swerve a pothole when it veered into the oncoming lane, crashing into the minibus.

An attempt by bystanders to rescue victims revealed the two dead persons.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment while the dead have been buried at the Yendi cemetery.

An eyewitness told Citi News that, “the private car was trying to dodge a pothole and went to the left side. The area is a curve and there are potholes. Because of the curve, the private car driver did not see the oncoming vehicle, and before we realized it, the two vehicles collided and two people on the private car died on the spot. About ten people sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to the Yendi hospital.”

According to reports, the deceased persons were on their way to a wedding in Yendi.

Meanwhile, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police service in Yendi says it is investigating the incident.

