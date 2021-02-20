We won't disclose our location – LGBT+ Rights Ghana

An organisation calling itself LGBT+ Rights Ghana has denied claims in the media that the Australian High Commission was behind the fundraiser for an office space to be secured for them in the country.

It said it will not also disclose its office location in the country.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana held a fundraiser for a new community space in Accra on 31 January 2021.

Some of the attendees at the fundraiser included the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Gregory Andrews; and Danish Ambassador Tom Nørring among some delegates from the EU.

In a statement, LGBT+ Rights Ghana said: “The narrative in the public sphere that the Australian High Commission funded the community space is utterly false”.

“The High Commissioner was invited as a guest, just as other guests who graced the occasion, such as the Danish Ambassador and delegates from the EU, amongst others,” adding that: “Their support and solidarity to our cause is one that LGBT+ Rights Ghana very much appreciates”.

The statement further noted: “Contrary to the false information put out by myjoyonline.com, the United States Ambassador was not in attendance at the event.

“While we are at this moment withholding the location of our community space for the physical safety of our members, it is also false the reporting put out there that we are located at Tesano”.

The organisation, therefore, cautioned the Ghanaian media against false reportage, taking into consideration “the physical and mental safety and security of targeted groups” such as the LGBT+ community.

“For the physical and mental safety and security of targeted groups, the Ghanaian media is encouraged to get their facts from credible sources and also adhere to the best tactics necessary for covering issues concerning oppressed minority groups,” the statement read.