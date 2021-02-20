Cape Coast: Frontline health workers threaten to boycott COVID-19 burials

Listen to article

Workers at the Environmental Health Unit in Cape Coast in the Central, have threatened to boycott the burial of persons who have succumbed to Covid-19 if incentive packages for frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic fight are not extended to them as promised.

President Akufo-Addo announced tax exemptions for all health workers, an insurance cover and an extra 50 per cent of basic salary for all frontline health workers during the pandemic in one of his televised COVID-19 update addresses but the health workers at the Cape Coast Environmental Health Unit complain of not receiving their share.

The Unit Officer of the facility, Mr Idrisu Shaani told Daily Graphic, “The workers at the unit are certainly frontline workers, and it is important that welfare packages promised frontline workers are extended to them,” he said.

“So far, we have buried 25 persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Cape Coast, the youngest of which was nine months old, and every burial is a risk,” Mr Shaani further stated.

According to him, the risks associated with the nature of their job in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should qualify the workers for the welfare package.

He also called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.

----classfm