ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.02.2021 Health

Cape Coast: Frontline health workers threaten to boycott COVID-19 burials

Cape Coast: Frontline health workers threaten to boycott COVID-19 burials
Listen to article

Workers at the Environmental Health Unit in Cape Coast in the Central, have threatened to boycott the burial of persons who have succumbed to Covid-19 if incentive packages for frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic fight are not extended to them as promised.

President Akufo-Addo announced tax exemptions for all health workers, an insurance cover and an extra 50 per cent of basic salary for all frontline health workers during the pandemic in one of his televised COVID-19 update addresses but the health workers at the Cape Coast Environmental Health Unit complain of not receiving their share.

The Unit Officer of the facility, Mr Idrisu Shaani told Daily Graphic, “The workers at the unit are certainly frontline workers, and it is important that welfare packages promised frontline workers are extended to them,” he said.

“So far, we have buried 25 persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Cape Coast, the youngest of which was nine months old, and every burial is a risk,” Mr Shaani further stated.

According to him, the risks associated with the nature of their job in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should qualify the workers for the welfare package.

He also called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.

----classfm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
Cost of drugs crippling COVID-19 patients – Health Management Expert
20.02.2021 | Health
490 Covid-19 cases recorded, active cases now 6,567
20.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Stop engaging in self-medication, it is dangerous to your health — Dr Dacosta advises Ghanaians
20.02.2021 | Health
Commonwealth Law Ministers call for international co-operation on COVID-19 vaccines
20.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine rollout to cost at least $200 million – GHS
19.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19: We all need to be vaccinated – Agyeman-Manu
19.02.2021 | Health
Govt assures safe, effective covid-19 vaccines as it rolls out plans to vaccinate 20m Ghanaians
19.02.2021 | Health
Disinfection exercises will curb new surge in COVID-19 cases....Abdul Aziz assures Ghanaians 
19.02.2021 | Health
Gov't officials will publicly take doses of COVID-19 vaccines to demystify fear - Oppong Nkrumah
19.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

We won't disclose our location – LGBT+ Rights Ghana
1 hour ago

Election petition: You 'erred' in refusing my case reopening...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line