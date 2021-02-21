Are gays wiser than God or what, National Security must trace, lock up gay offices in Ghana — Apesemakahene

Listen to article

The Apesemakahene of Mampong Akwapim in the Eastern region, Nana Yirenkyi I has angrily reacted to the trending news of an alleged Australian billionaire who recently held an emergency meeting with some Ghanaian gay practitioners leading to the commissioning of its administrative office.

Speaking to the Ashanti regional correspondent of Modernghana News in an exclusive telephone interview, the Chief wonders who gave gay promoters the permission in the first place to stage their activities in the country.

Apesemakahene urges the National Security to trace and lock up the offices where such persons operate from and arrest those behind it to face the law.

According to him, Ghana as a Christian dominated country is not ready to entertain gayism in its communities let alone allow external infiltrators to destroy the fabric of our society.

"How on earth can ordinary human beings introduce marriage or relationship which is conflictual to the Scriptures and the tradition and culture of our country.

"Are those behind gayism think they are wiser than God who created them?" he quizzes.

He urges religious bodies, opinion leaders, chiefs and the government to rise up and discourage what he describes as evil which if care is not taken will soon take dominance in society.

Describing gayism as an abominable practice that calls for total condemnation, Nana Yirenkyi I said he is anxiously looking forward for a day when the leadership of gay practitioners will set foot on his land.

According to him, he will organise the youth in his community to beat up gay or gay promoters to serve as a deterrent to others who intends to do same.