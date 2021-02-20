ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
20.02.2021 Health

COVID-19: Stop engaging in self-medication, it is dangerous to your health — Dr Dacosta advises Ghanaians

Dr Dacosta Aboagye, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health ServiceDr Dacosta Aboagye, Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service
Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dacosta Aboagye has cautioned against Ghanaians who are engaging in self-medication when they begin to show signs of the Covid-19.

According to him, it has come to the notice of the Ghana Health Service that some Ghanaians are engaging in self-medication when they begin to experience some signs of illness they have no clue what it is.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Dr Dacosta Aboagye entreated Ghanaians to rather go to the hospital or any nearest health facility if they realise that they are not feeling well and suspect it to be Covid-19 than to self-medicate.

“We have noticed that some Ghanaians are engaging in self-medication. We will plead with them that if they realise that they are not feeling well and they suspect it might be Covid-19, they should rather go to the hospital or the nearest health facility than to self-medicate. Self-medication of prescriptions only drugs are very dangerous,” he cautioned.

He said that self-medication is not a good practice for any Ghanaian to engage in when one is sick as those engaging in it might be entertaining the Covid-19 without knowing it.

“We are entreating every Ghanaian to abstain from self-medication when they suspect they have symptoms of the Covid-19; we want Ghanaians to take this advice we are giving them seriously,” he admonished.

