ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.02.2021 Headlines

Tuna Association petitions Bagbin over Hawa Koomson

Tuna Association petitions Bagbin over Hawa Koomson
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Tuna Association has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin over the poor performance of the nominee to head the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

The association feels the nominee is not capable of running the Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Ministry.

It highlighted some sector concerns in the petition like the collapsing pole and line sector, the dearth of skilled labour, international relations matters concerning climate change, among others.

Critics have said Mrs. Koomson did not demonstrate an adequate understanding of the sector.

In its petition, the association said Mrs. Koomson’s “basic skill sets, biases and passions are such that they may not fit into dealing with the challenges that the sector faces currently and the other workings expected of the sector minister.”

Though the association said it has been so willing to work with any person who is appointed at the pleasure of the President it noted that “recent experiences have taught us that we need as stakeholders to pick the early signals and submit our concerns to the attention of the appointing authority for whatever remedy that may be available, in order to protect our industries and businesses from decisions that are likely to impact them negatively and further collapse the sector”.

It thus urged the Speaker of Parliament to act on the concerns.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Remove NDA CEO for sharing contracts to NPP members — Minority alleges
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Council of State Election: Techimanhene wins 100% votes to represent Bono East after court injunction
20.02.2021 | Headlines
Shut down office of LGBTQI Ghana and state your unambiguous position — Catholic Bishop Conference to Akufo-Addo
20.02.2021 | Headlines
[Check] Persons to take covid-19 vaccine first
19.02.2021 | Headlines
KIA Covid-19 testing: Minority demands bi-partisan inquiry into Frontiers Healthcare
19.02.2021 | Headlines
I'm willing to partner CSOs to help marginalised persons – Bagbin
19.02.2021 | Headlines
Tamale: 24 houses, motorbikes burnt to ashes in chieftaincy dispute
19.02.2021 | Headlines
Jean Mensa announces election results like disco light now hiding behind exe discretion to evade account, what a craze country — Franklin Cudjoe
19.02.2021 | Headlines
Konadu, Zenator thank gov't for Rawlings' befitting burial
19.02.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Group petitions UN, others over ‘SC bias’ in 2020 election p...
18 minutes ago

490 Covid-19 cases recorded, active cases now 6,567
18 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line