ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 Health

COVID-19 vaccine rollout to cost at least $200 million – GHS

COVID-19 vaccine rollout to cost at least $200 million – GHS
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

Ghana will be spending at least $10 to get one person vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to estimates from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

With the target to vaccinate 20 million persons, this would mean the government could spend up to $200 million in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

At a press briefing on Friday, February 19, 2021, Dr. Kwame Amponsah-Achiano, the manager of Ghana Health Service’s Expanded Programme on Vaccinations, explained that the estimates factored in the vaccine cost and operations cost.

Operation costs have been estimated at up to $3 per person.

“For every person getting two doses, that will cost about $2.6 to $3 dollars per persons fully vaccinated for the two doses, and we are aiming at vaccinating 20 million people,” Dr. Amponsah-Achiano said.

For the cost of the vaccines, the Ghana Health Service has pegged the average cost range at between $7 and $10.

“We have different vaccines with different costs ranging between $4 and $14. For our planning purposes, we have used an average of around $7 to $10 per dose,” Dr. Amponsah-Achiano disclosed.

The Food and Drugs Authority has approved the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines for use in Ghana.

The government has also considered Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The government plans to purchase 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca by the end of February and the vaccine rollout has been earmarked for between March and October, according to Dr. Amponsah-Achiano’s presentation during the press conference on Friday, February 19, 2021.

He also gave more details on the three population segments for the rollout of the vaccine.

The first group of residents for vaccination includes frontline health workers, persons with underlying health conditions, frontline security personnel, members of the arms of government, among others.

Ultimately, all Ghanaians 18 years and above, with the exception of pregnant women, will be vaccinated.

“The vaccination will be expanded to include children and pregnant women as time goes on and as safety data becomes available.”

The Greater Accra Region, Ashanti and Western Region will receive priority because of the prevalence of infection in these areas.

The Ghana Health Service planned to train 12,500 vaccinators, 40,000 volunteers and 2,000 supervisors.

Only 15 of Ghana’s districts will require new cold chain equipment, according to Dr. Amponsah-Achiano.

“These requirements are obviously based on characteristics of the chosen COVID-19 vaccine meeting the exist routine storage and transport system,” he added.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: We all need to be vaccinated – Agyeman-Manu
19.02.2021 | Health
Govt assures safe, effective covid-19 vaccines as it rolls out plans to vaccinate 20m Ghanaians
19.02.2021 | Health
Disinfection exercises will curb new surge in COVID-19 cases....Abdul Aziz assures Ghanaians 
19.02.2021 | Health
Gov't officials will publicly take doses of COVID-19 vaccines to demystify fear - Oppong Nkrumah
19.02.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccination: GHS to deploy 12,500 vaccinators for nationwide exercise
19.02.2021 | Health
Gov’t launches National Coronavirus Vaccine Deployment Plan
19.02.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 3 more die as death toll rise to 568; active cases fall to 7,773
19.02.2021 | Health
Wenchi recording high rates of teenage pregnancy
19.02.2021 | Health
Government to announce covid-19 vaccine roll out today
19.02.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19 vaccine rollout to cost at least $200 million – GHS
3 hours ago

Deal reached with India, Brazil to supply farm machinery – A...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line