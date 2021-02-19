Supply of food improved considerably under my watch – Akoto Afriyie

Former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie has touted his first term achievements.

He said Ghana recorded significant food supply under his tenure.

“The comparison we are making is about what things are like now and what they were like 10 years ago or five years ago. I’m very confident that the supply of food in Ghana has improved considerably under my watch”, he stated.

He passed these comments at his vetting for reappointment on Friday when he turned up before Parliament’s Appointment Committee.

The ministerial nominee justified his conclusion using a comparative analysis.

“In any society, even when you go to the United States or the UK, there are people sleeping outside on the pavements. We are talking about the generality of improvement in the lives of the people in this country and specifically about a few people.”

The Minister-designate further described as “very solid”, the state of food security in Ghana for which citizens must be proud of.

“The state of food security is very solid. We have never as a country been in a situation like this. If you go to our markets and on the roads, even in the midst of our dry season, you will see a lot of food being sold.”

For Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, his biggest legacy as Minister is government’s Planting for Foods and Jobs Program.

“I want to leave the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme as my legacy for Ghanaians”, he noted.

---citinewsroom