ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 General News

Gov't will strategise to rid chilldren off e-waste dumpsites – Environment Minister-designate

Gov't will strategise to rid chilldren off e-waste dumpsites – Environment Minister-designate
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ministerial nominee for Environmental, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie says he will spearhead collaborative efforts to tackling the proliferation of children used for labour at electronic waste dumpsites across the country.

He says, the practice is increasingly posing serious health risks to the children and must therefore be addressed going forward.

“It’s a very serious problem. As a physician, I know that inhaling toxic fumes can cause so many health problems. It’s a social problem. It’s a function of poverty, ignorance and neglect or dereliction of parental duty”, Dr. Afriyie said during his vetting in Parliament on Friday.

The Minister-designate admitted that, it will be practically impossible for his outfit to single-handedly deal with the menace.

He thus assured to strategise with other relevant ministries to ensure that the children are made to leave such dangerous waste environment.

“As the lead minister in this arena, I’ll have to collaborate with my colleagues at the Gender, Local Government and Education Ministries so that we come up with a strategy to get the kids out of there.”

“It’s not under the ambit of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation alone. We need a collaborative effort”, he added.

In Ghana, Agbogbloshie, a suburb of the capital, Accra for instance is the final resting space for millions of mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices dumped in other developing countries by wealthier nations.

Once in the dumpsite, toxic materials like mercury, cadmium, arsenic from the e-waste trickle into the environment contaminating land and the air.

It is often the case to see children being engaged by their masters in the scavenging and sorting of e-waste products for further processing.

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Tema Metro Assembly inaugurates two sub-metropolitan district councils
19.02.2021 | General News
ECOWAS Ministers for Justice, Foreign Affairs meet in Accra
19.02.2021 | General News
Amb. Haruna Attah, daughter nominated for Best Author at EA Awards
18.02.2021 | General News
ITECPD-UEW focused on co-partnerships to train student-teachers
18.02.2021 | General News
HFFG Director Cecilia Senoo selected part of NGO delegation to the Global Fund Board
18.02.2021 | General News
It’s a shame to abandon another gov’t’s projects - Lecturer
18.02.2021 | General News
Gov't spent $54.3 million on 307 ambulances — Hawa Koomson
19.02.2021 | General News
Dr. Kingsley Nyarko engaged stakeholders on Covid-19 and health service delivery in Kwadaso
19.02.2021 | General News
RTI has achieved progress since implementation – Oppong Nkrumah
18.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

[Check] Persons to take covid-19 vaccine first
2 hours ago

Gov't officials will publicly take doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line