ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.02.2021 General News

Joe Ghartey eulogises late CEO of Ghana Railway Development Authority

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Joe Ghartey eulogises late CEO of Ghana Railway Development Authority
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some few days ago, on the 17th of February to be precise, social media and mainstream media was awash with news of the passing of Richard Dombo who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).

Richard Dombo until his passing as a result of Covid-19 complications was the son of Chief Simon Diedong Dombo who was one of the founding fathers of the Northern People's Party, which later merged with the United Party (UP) tradition which gave birth to the New Patriotic Party.

It against this backdrop that the former Minister in Charge of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan in the Western Region has eulogised him.

Joe Ghartey in his small tribute as seen on social media stated, it is "Unbelievable. Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector".

The Minister's statement further added, "The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be overemphasised".

Below is the full statement by the former Minister of Railway Development:

Joe Ghartey writes:

Dombo has passed!! Unbelievable. Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector. The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be over emphasised. What can we say but quote Shakespeare, who reminds us that the world is but a stage, each man having his entry and his exit. Difficult as it may be, we are told by the Good Book that we came from dust and to dust we will return. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be his holy name. Richard, till we meet again on the day of resurrection, Rest In Perfect Peace.

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Lecturers asked to sack students' dressing provocatively - Ho Technical University
19.02.2021 | General News
Ejisu MP commends BoG for prompt response on crowdfunding
19.02.2021 | General News
We should consider banning excavators to fight galamsey – Environment minister-designate
19.02.2021 | General News
Gov't will strategise to rid chilldren off e-waste dumpsites – Environment Minister-designate
19.02.2021 | General News
Tema Metro Assembly inaugurates two sub-metropolitan district councils
19.02.2021 | General News
ECOWAS Ministers for Justice, Foreign Affairs meet in Accra
19.02.2021 | General News
Amb. Haruna Attah, daughter nominated for Best Author at EA Awards
18.02.2021 | General News
ITECPD-UEW focused on co-partnerships to train student-teachers
18.02.2021 | General News
HFFG Director Cecilia Senoo selected part of NGO delegation to the Global Fund Board
18.02.2021 | General News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

COVID-19 vaccine rollout to cost at least $200 million – GHS
44 minutes ago

Deal reached with India, Brazil to supply farm machinery – A...
44 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line