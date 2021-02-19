Joe Ghartey eulogises late CEO of Ghana Railway Development Authority

Some few days ago, on the 17th of February to be precise, social media and mainstream media was awash with news of the passing of Richard Dombo who was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).

Richard Dombo until his passing as a result of Covid-19 complications was the son of Chief Simon Diedong Dombo who was one of the founding fathers of the Northern People's Party, which later merged with the United Party (UP) tradition which gave birth to the New Patriotic Party.

It against this backdrop that the former Minister in Charge of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan in the Western Region has eulogised him.

Joe Ghartey in his small tribute as seen on social media stated, it is "Unbelievable. Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector".

The Minister's statement further added, "The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be overemphasised".

Below is the full statement by the former Minister of Railway Development:

Joe Ghartey writes:

Dombo has passed!! Unbelievable. Dombo’s passing is no doubt a loss to his family but it is also a great loss to the railway sector. The role that the Ghana Railway Development Authority, led by Richard Dombo, played in the development of a new and modern standard gauge railway network over the last four years cannot be over emphasised. What can we say but quote Shakespeare, who reminds us that the world is but a stage, each man having his entry and his exit. Difficult as it may be, we are told by the Good Book that we came from dust and to dust we will return. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be his holy name. Richard, till we meet again on the day of resurrection, Rest In Perfect Peace.