19.02.2021 Crime & Punishment

Court grants bench warrant for arrest of MD over non-payment of SSNIT contributions for employees

The Ho District Court 1 has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Christopher Foe, the Managing Director (MD) of four business establishments for failure to pay the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions of employees.

These establishments with the Ho branch of SSNIT are Thywill Constructions Limited, Thywill Business and Investment Construction Limited, E 90 Ghana Limited and Jey-Do Enterprise

The SSNIT prosecutor, Mr Addy told the Court presided over by His Worship Robert Addo that the Managing Director had defaulted in the payment of contributions, totalling GHC 35, 917.09 on behalf of the employees of the four establishments.

The prosecutor informed the court that the SSNIT office tried severally to engage the employer to negotiate the payment of employees unpaid contributions, which was likely to negatively affect the pension of his workers on retirement.

He said the MD continued to exhibit evasive tendencies since 2019 and continuously failed to make himself available for negotiations or discuss the payments of the debt with several calls placed to him yielding no results.

According to the Prosecutor, the Ho branch of SSNIT was able to trace and locate the MD's Accra office since the one in Ho appeared to be inactive and abandoned.

He said prepared summons were served on the MD in his absence on November 19, last year, for a hearing on December 2nd, the same year, but he failed to enter an appearance.

The Prosecution prayed the court for a bench warrant to be issued for his arrest while the case was adjourned to February 25, 2021.

He said SSNIT relied on the court as a last resort to retrieve contributions owed to ensure workers received their pensions in full.

body-container-line