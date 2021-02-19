ModernGhanalogo

19.02.2021 Social News

615 teenage pregnancies recorded in Wenchi from Jan to Dec 2020

A total of 615 teenage pregnancies were recorded between January and December last year in Wenchi, in the Bono Region.

The victims ranged between the ages of 10 and 19 years.

The municipality also recorded 572 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2019 while 580 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the year ended 2018, in 2017, and 2016, 577 and 498 cases of teenage pregnancies have been recorded respectively.

The Wenchi Municipal Director of Health of the Ghana Health Service, Kwaku Bio disclosed this during the 2020 Wenchi Municipal Health Annual Performance Review held in Wenchi Municipal Assembly Hall on Thursday February 18,2021.

He called for the collaborative efforts of stakeholders for drastic reduction and eventual prevention of such an unfortunate situation.

Mr Kwaku Bio attributed the high rate of teenage pregnancies within the Municipality to “irresponsible parenting” and lack of communication between parents and children.

---kasapafm

