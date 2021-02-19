Appoint Kofi Dampare as Nkawkaw MCE - Group appeal to Akufo Addo

A group calling itself Nkawkaw Youth Alliance have appealed to President Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr Felix Kofi Dampare as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

According to the group, Kofi Dampare is a resourceful, a proven team player, a grassroots person with an upright character and has very good human relations and interpersonal skills coupled with unshakeable integrity.

The Nkawkaw Youth Alliance insists it is time for a youthful person with great commitment, vision, passion, someone who understands and knows the problems of the people better and has the desire that can help uplift their lives and the face of the municipality to be given a chance.

Felix Kofi Dampare is a local boy with a broad appeal and strong family ties. Schooled at the famed St Peters. He is currently a Deputy Secretary of the Constituency and a professional health worker.

The group in their efforts to convince President Nana Addo is appealing to all executive members of the party, revered chiefs and power brokers in Kwahu, and the appointing authorities to consider one of the most dedicated sons of Nkawkaw as the next MCE of the constituency.

Find below a press release from the Nkawkaw Youth Alliance on their nomination of Mr. Felix Kofi Dampare as MCE for Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.