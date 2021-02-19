ModernGhanalogo

19.02.2021 Social News

Covid-19: Fifteen pupils/students in Tarkwa test positive

A total of fifteen pupils and students from ten basic, Junior, Senior and Tertiary institutions in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region have tested positive for COVID-19 since the resumption of schools.

The cases were not recorded in school but in the respective homes of the infected pupils and students.

They have since been isolated and currently receiving treatment at home.

Mrs Caroline Effah Otoo, Municipal Health Director for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tarkwa.

She stated that no death has been recorded so far, adding that the patients were responding to treatment.

"The pupils and students who tested positive were contacts of their parents who had earlier been confirmed positive of COVID-19, hence they had the infection from their families and not in school," Mrs Otoo explained.

She noted that they would stay at home for two weeks before returning to school.

Mrs Otoo advised parents to get the right nose mask for their wards and ensure they were worn properly to reduce the increased risk of spreading the virus.

---GNA

