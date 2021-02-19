ModernGhanalogo

19.02.2021 Health

Wenchi recording high rates of teenage pregnancy

Wenchi recording high rates of teenage pregnancy
A total of 615 teenage pregnancies were recorded between January and December last year.

Mr. Kwaku Bio, the Wenchi Municipal Director of Health of the Ghana Health Service has disclosed.

"The municipality also recorded 572 cases of teenage pregnancies in 2019 while 580 cases of teenage pregnancies were recorded in the year ended 2018, in 2017, and 2016, 577 and 498 cases of teenage pregnancies have been recorded respectively," he explained.

Mr. Kwaku Bio disclosed this during the 2020 Wenchi Municipal Health Annual Performance Review held in Wenchi Municipal Assembly Hall on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Mr. Kwaku Bio called for the collaborative efforts of stakeholders for drastic reduction and eventual prevention of such unfortunate situations.

The Wenchi Municipal Health Director attributes the high rate of teenage pregnancies within the Municipality as "irresponsible parenting" and lack of communication between parents and children.

According to him the teenage pregnancy victims ranging between ages of 10 and 19 years

