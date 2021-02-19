My opposition to LGBTIQ still stands despite criticisms - Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah

Listen to article

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International says he is unhappy how he has been bashed by people across the world for speaking against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and queer unions (LGBTIQ).

"D.C. Kwame Kwakye, after yesterday's publications, I've received calls from across the world and have been bashed for speaking against LGBTIQ. I spoke from my Christian values and understanding of the Bible; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, intersex and queer unions are filthy and unscriptural and we cannot accept same.

"If you are speaking from a sociological or cultural or philosophical perspective, that I've no problem but as a man of God the Bible frowns upon everything that is unnatural. I'm against it and is filthy and that shall attract God's wrath and fury unto us if we entertain same," he stated.

He quoted 1 Timothy 1:9-10 which says, "We also know that the law is made not for the righteous but for lawbreakers and rebels, the ungodly and sinful, the unholy and irreligious, for those who kill their fathers or mothers, for murderers, for the sexually immoral, for those practicing homosexuality, for slave traders and liars and perjurers — and for whatever else is contrary to the sound doctrine" to support his position."

In explaining the above, he said the scripture position is clear misdeeds indicating that the laws were made to put the unrighteous, rebels, ungodly and sinful people in check.

According to him, those practicing homosexuality, gays, lesbians, transgender, queer and intersex are filthy and ungodly.

He referenced Romans 1:26-27 which says, "Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way, the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error".

According to Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah, the above quotations clearly shows that a man sleeping with another man or a woman sleeping with another woman is sinful and such persons are often punished by God.

He spoke to D.C. Kwame Kwakye of GBC Radio Central on Central Morning Show affirming his stance on issues of LGBTIQ irrespective of whose OX is gored.

In concluding, he said all those who have lambasted him for his stance on the LGBTIQ have the right to do so. However, he has spoken as a man of God and his views are based on scripture and not philosophical or socio-cultural principles.

"LGBTIQ is ungodly, unnatural, unscriptural, sinful, and a filthy thing that must not be encouraged," he emphasised.