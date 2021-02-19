NLA shuts down illegal Short Code of Alpha Lotto Limited

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) has successfully shut down the illegal short code *896# operated by Alpha Lotto Limited.

Alpha Lotto Limited was duly licensed by NLA under Act 844 to operate lotto via Point of Sale Terminals regulated by Act 722.

However, Alpha Lotto Limited started operating in breach of the Terms and Conditions of the License issued by NLA to the Company.

There are different classes of Licenses that are issued by NLA.

We have companies which have been Licensed by NLA to operate lotto via USSD (ShortCode) and Web.

Lotto Marketing Companies and Private Lotto Operators including Alpha Lotto Limited were Licensed by NLA to operate lotto via Point of Sale Terminals.

Alpha Lotto Limited license under Act 844 NEVER covered the operations of ShortCode.

All Companies licensed by NLA have NO RIGHT to operate new games and conduct independent lotto Draws without a Draw Committee fully constituted by NLA in accordance with the laws.

It is important to also state that, the National Lottery Authority(NLA) has officially written to the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) to indefinitely suspend the illegal Lotto Draws of Alpha Lotto Limited with immediate effect.

It is the hope of NLA that the management of GBC/GTV will respect and enforce the directives of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) by stopping the telecast of the illegal Lotto Draws of Alpha Lotto Limited as soon as possible to avoid being sued by NLA.

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) is cautioning the Private Lotto Operators and their Agents to operate within the Terms and Conditions of their respective licenses.

Issued By:

Public Relations Unit of NLA