Covid-19:Teachers deserve reward for commitment too, not only nurses — Akatsi South GNAT to government

Mr Prosper Agbeli, Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Akatsi South has stated that, teachers in the country must be applauded and rewarded for showing commitment to work in the midst of the Coronavirus disease.

According to him, the government has placed priority only on the health sector whilst teachers are left behind.

He added that school children in Akatsi area are finding it very difficult to adhere to the laid down covid-19 protocols especially during break time and after school hours.

He said, maintaining social distancing among children is one of the challenges they are facing in the classrooms since desks are not enough for the pupil.

Mr Agbeli explained that teachers risk their lives playing key roles in ensuring that children go according to the standard protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He appeals for veronica buckets to ensure easy hand washing since school kids often play about anyhow.

Mr Agbeli said wearing the face mask by students during school hours has bee given attention but the situation does not continue after school hours which he said, "is a worrying situation" for teachers as well.

He maintained that government must acknowledge their efforts in these hard times of the covid-19 pandemic and award all teachers for the sacrifices.