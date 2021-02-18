Akro-Farms shares Love on Valentine’s Day with 15,000 Eggs and 500 Chicken

Akro-Farms has through its corporate social responsibility initiative, donated 15,000 eggs and 500 chicken on 14th February 2021 to mark Valentine’s day.

With Valentine’s day being celebrated globally as an occasion of love, Akro-Farms chose widows to celebrate with so as to fill the void created by the departure of their loved ones.

The beneficiaries of this donation exercise were 500 widows drawn across the length and breadth of the Akuapem Ridge. These communities are in the farm’s catchment area and thereby are key stakeholders in the running of the farm.

The CEO of Akro-Farms, Ms. Salomey Gyamfi, mentioned that; “In sharing these eggs, Akro-Farms aims to also encourage the consumption of eggs on the Akuapem Ridge as a means of curbing malnutrition”.

Eggs have long been known as a powerhouse of nutrients. They are a good source of protein, carbohydrates and micronutrients that are vital for the development of the body. Just one boiled egg has been proven to contain 40% of one’s daily vitamin D requirements, 25% of one’s daily folate requirement, 20% of one’s daily selenium requirement and 12% of one’s Vitamin B2(Riboflavin) requirement. The donation of these eggs to the widows by Akro-Farms will therefore help them reap these benefits associated with consuming eggs.

Established in 2019, Akro-Farms is the biggest integrated and automated poultry facility in West Africa, producing fresh and healthy table eggs, day-old chicks, chicken feed, and meat. Akro-Farm’s model adopts innovative agribusiness targeted at climate change mitigation and sustainable rural development. The focus of the farm is to become a leading producer and supplier of quality eggs, day-old chicks, chicken feed, and meat in Africa.

The farm runs a fully automated system which makes it highly efficient and allows the farm to respond to customer needs in impressive time as well as avert possible risks that may arise from the farm. The farm’s processes from feed preparation to egg collection allows it to ultimately give a royal treatment to the birds as such enhancing their royal journey.

Aside from sharing eggs, Akro-Farms has been involved in youth engagement on the Ridge through a series of community initiatives. The Farm has sponsored a Community-based Football league and is a key partner to the Akuapem Education Trust Foundation which sponsors higher education on the Akuapem Ridge.

In the coming days, Akro-Farms looks forward to exploring diverse avenues as a way of giving back to the community and deepening the reach of its social intervention programmes.

Akro-Farms is particularly committed to curbing malnutrition and thereby helping achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 thus Zero Hunger on the Akuapem Ridge by 2030.