It’s a shame to abandon another gov’t’s projects - Lecturer

Dr. Paul Kofi Nsiah, a lecturer at the Department of Environmental Management of the University of Energy and Natural Resources in Sunyani, has expressed worry over what he describes as continuous abandoning of projects initiated by predecessors of various political regimes in Ghana for political reasons.

Contributing to a discussion on Suncity Morning Drive in Sunyani on Wednesday with regards to the abandoning of one thousand bed maternity and children’s block at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the environmental management expert said, development must be a shared responsibility hence the need for all political parties to work together for the betterment of the citizenry.

Dr Nsiah could not fathom why such a huge project, started by Ghana’s former Head of State, General Kutu Acheampong should be left at the mercy of the weather for over 45 years when patients are being driven away for lack of beds in some hospitals.

The magnificent edifice was started by the former Head of State in 1976 as part of plans to expand Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He appeals to political leadership to ensure developmental projects started by their predecessors are completed, saying, it was through such initiatives that sustainable development could be assured.

The over 45-year-old stalled multi-structure is expected to be pulled down after failing structural integrity test.

The same building was pulled down in 1999 for similar reasons at another stage of completion.

He charges City engineers to expedite action on the demolition to averting future calamity.