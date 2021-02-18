ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
18.02.2021

I fired a registered gun – Hawa Koomson

The Minister-designate for Fisheries Mavis Hawa Koomson has reiterated that the gun she used in the infamous gun shooting incident at Kasoa during the voter’s registration exercise was registered.

She claimed although her action on that day was regrettable, she fired the warning shot in defence after feeling threatened while touring registration centres at Kasoa.

The former Special Development Initiative Minister told the Appointment Committee Thursday during her vetting that “I’d want to put on record that the incident didn’t happen at the polling centre. It happened about 150 meters from the polling centre but I still regret it. I wish it never happened in our political history,”

Civil Society groups, security analysts, as well as the opposition, called for her arrest, prosecution and resignation.

The largest opposition NDC party’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyemfi has served notice that the next NDC government will prosecute and jail the Minister for Development and Special Initiatives who doubles as MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency.

According to him, Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomsom’s condemnable criminal acts make her a candidate for prison and will definitely spend some time in jail when the NDC wins power after the December 7 election.

…Hawa Koomson, the gun she fired, the thugs she brought into this constituency to cause mayhem, we(NDC) will definitely arraign her before court to be prosecuted when we come to power. Hawa Koomson will surely go to jail,” Sammy Gyamfi said at a mini-rally at Awutu Senya East Constituency last year.

---kasapafm

