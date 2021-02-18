ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.02.2021 Headlines

Lawyer Ampaw's wife reported dead

Lawyer Ampaw's wife reported dead
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has lost his wife named Evelyn Ampaw.

Mrs Ampaw is reported to have died after suffering from a short illness.

According to information gathered by this portal, the controversial lawyer Maurice Ampaw in an engagement with the media was unclear of what might have caused the death of the beloved wife Evelyn Ampaw.

Recently, the lawyer appreciated the effort and supports exhibited by his beloved wife since their marriage. The lawyer said the wife has been the major pillar in his career and life as a professional lawyer.

According to the lawyer despite the advice, his wife never gave up on him and it is one of the reasons he cherished her.

---DGN online

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
Election Petition: Mahama’s application for review dismissed
18.02.2021 | Headlines
I regret Kasoa gun shooting incident – Hawa Koomson
18.02.2021 | Headlines
I’m sorry – Hawa Koomson apologizes for Kasoa shooting incident
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Oppong Nkrumah, Hawa Koomson face vetting today
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo congratulates Dr. Okonjo-Iweala on new role as WTO D-G
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Supreme Court resumes sitting to hear Mahama’s application to stay proceedings
18.02.2021 | Headlines
Mahama Ayariga wants compulsory retirement age extended from 60 to 65
17.02.2021 | Headlines
Weeds 'swallow' Veep's official residence, not completed after 4 years
17.02.2021 | Headlines
Ayine warns Oppong Nkrumah, 'You're my 'small boy' at the Bar; stop 'inciting' SC against me on my 'predetermined agenda comment'
17.02.2021 | Headlines
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

RTI has achieved progress since implementation – Oppong Nkru...
1 hour ago

Lawyer Ampaw's wife reported dead
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line