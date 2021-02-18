I regret Kasoa gun shooting incident – Hawa Koomson

The Minister-designate for Fisheries Mavis Hawa Koomson says she regrets her gun shooting incident at Kasoa during the voter’s registration exercise.

“I’d want to put on record that the incident didn’t happen at the polling centre. It happened about 150 meters from the polling centre but I still regret it. I wish it never happened in our political history,” the former Special Development Initiative Minister told the Appointment Committee Thursday during her vetting.

She noted that the gun she used was registered.

The MP who has confessed to firing a warning shot at the polling centre claimed it was to defend herself after feeling threatened while touring registration centres at Kasoa.

Civil Society groups, as well as security analysts called for her arrest, prosecution and resignation.

Security expert Professor Kwesi Aning said the action by the Minister undermines President Akufo-Addo’s fight against vigilantism in the country.

According to him, the MP is unfit to hold herself out as a lawmaker and also as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Addressing the Media, Director for Elections for the opposition NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said if President Akufo-Addo fails to prosecute the Minister, the next NDC government under John Mahama will ensure that the minister faces the law.

