I’m sorry – Hawa Koomson apologizes for Kasoa shooting incident

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson has regretted firing shots at a polling station in Kasoa in the Central Region during the 2020 voter registration exercise.

Hawa Koomson at her vetting today, Thursday, February 18, 2021, in Parliament apologized for her actions saying she is sorry to all those whose lives were endangered as a result of the unfortunate incident.

“The shooting incident which occurred during the voter registration exercise was unfortunate. I apologize to the people who were scared on that day,” she told the Appointment Committee.

Hawa Koomson fired the warning shots at the Step to Christ centre during the ongoing mass voter registration exercise on Monday, July 20, 2020.

She admitted afterwards to firing the gunshot at the voter registration centre. The MP, however, said the act was in self-defence but wished it never occurred.

“I pray it never happens again in our politics. It was in self-defence because I felt my time was in danger,” the former Special Development Initiative Minister maintained.

Following the incident, several civil society organizations, religious groups, and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) demanded her immediate arrest and prosecution over the unfortunate incident.

Some also called for her resignation or outright dismissal.

The matter is currently being probed by the Ghana Police Service.

—citinewsroom