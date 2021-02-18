ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021 Regional News

Don't pick passengers who are without nose masks—Olumanba to commercial drivers
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

As covid 19 cases keep on increasing in Ghana each day, young political activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse, popularly known as Olumanba has admonished commercial drivers not to pick passengers who are without nose masks because of the dangers involved.

According to him, commercial drivers can also help immensely in enforcing the wearing of nose masks in Ghana by inspecting them before a passenger boards their vehicle.

'I will be very grateful if His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo will add this directive in his next address on covid 19.
(That is, drivers shouldn't pick passengers who are without nose mask.)
Disembarking a passenger when seen without nose mask is not all that necessary.
Ghana Police should apprehend the drivers instead, he said.

He has however applauded His Excellency and Ghana Police Service for their meaningful contributions towards the mitigation of Covid 19.
