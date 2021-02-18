ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021 Social News

Fire destroys Kulfuo/Tasor new school building

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A newly constructed three-unit classroom block for the Kulfuo/Tasor community has been burnt to ashes.

Mr Mohammed Bayugo, the Circuit supervisor told the Ghana News Agency in Tumu that the adjoining store and office as well as the newly equipped furniture were also burnt.

Mr Bayugo said, ''The fire gutted all three classrooms, a store and an office with the roofing sheets, wood and the roof totally ravaged, affecting the structure of the building, which was constructed recently and handed over under the Social Investment Fund (SIF) partnership with the Sissala East Assembly”.

“A brand new modern furniture and other school property were burnt down" he said and indicated that as schools were in session, the pupils that used the classrooms including JHS 1, 2 and 3 pupils would need a makeshift classroom arrangement for teaching to go on.

He said over 200 pupils were affected by the situation and that all their dual desks were burnt together with other books kept in the teachers' office and a storeroom.

All Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including; facemasks, soap, hand sanitizers among others that were recently provided for the school by the Education Directorate have all been burnt.

The school management has therefore appealed to philanthropists, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid to renovate the block for academic work to continue.

The two communities of Kulfuo and Tasor over the years shared a common basic school in between them which is about five kilometres apart.

—GNA

