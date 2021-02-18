KNUST Alumni of North America Donates computers to KNUST Library

The North America Chapter of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Alumni Association on 22nd January 2021, donated 20 computers, monitors, and a local server to the University library.

Dr. Yao Ababio, President of KNUST-Alumni North America, together with the previous president, Dr. Joe Conduah, made the presentation on behalf of KNUST-NA Alumni, and was received and commissioned on behalf of the University by its Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo and together with the University Librarian, Dr. Samuel Nikoi.

In his address, Dr. Ababio delivered a historical rationale for the project, starting from KNUST-Alumni North America’s establishment of an Endowment Fund for the University, to organizing events specific to raising funds for this project after consultations with the Library.

The fundraiser events, tagged Black Tie, were held in Atlanta in 2016 under the Southeastern sub-chapter of the organization, then under the leadership of Clement Quarter Papafio.

A similar event was held under the leadership of the Houston sub-chapter in Houston in 2019 under its then leader Mr. Emmanuel Asante. Altogether, over $30,000 net was raised specifically, for this project, the aim of which was to raise the organization’s profile and encourage alumni to continue to contribute to the efforts in supporting the university in diverse ways.

Dr. Ababio appreciated the library’s aid in coming to help defray the import duty costs associated with shipping the equipment to Kumasi.

The University Librarian, Dr. Samuel Nikoi mentioned that the ICT equipment received would play a role to enhance teaching and learning. He added that it would promote digital literacy and equip students with ICT skills needed in the world of employment.

He also mentioned that the facility named ‘The DEN’ would serve as a research hub for individual and small groups of academicians.

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ellis Owusu-Dabo, in unveiling the facility expressed gratitude to the Chapter for the kind gesture and urged the library staff to take care of the facility in order to serve future generations. He also commended the Chapter for supporting the university to be one of the best in Africa in technology.