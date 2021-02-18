ModernGhanalogo

18.02.2021

Ghana's Covid-19 deaths rise to 565

Ghana's Covid-19 deaths rise to 565
Four more have succumbed to Covid-19.

This has pushed the total number of deaths to 565 from the previous 561.

Ghana Health Service in its latest case management update, also recorded 523 new cases.

This also pushes the active case count to 7,931.

According to the health authority, clinical recoveries stand at 69,775 with a total number of confirmed cases of 78,271.

Out of the total number of active cases, 92 patients are in severe condition while 29 others are in critical condition.

Covid-19 infection recorded amongst international travelers is now 1,186.

